Military-patriotic camp to be created in country

"Forward March" military-patriotic camp will be created this summer in an open area in one of the regions of Azerbaijan.

The project is co-organized for the second time by Ireli Public Union with the assistance of the Youth Foundation, Trend Life reported.

Mirhasan Seyidov, the chairman of Ireli Public Union, said the main goal of the project is to educate young people in a military-patriotic spirit, instill military skills, increase knowledge of the information warfare in social networks and the media, and organize fruitful and useful leisure activities.

"Azerbaijan has a strong army, the state and the people are united, and our project is aimed at further developing youth, disclosing and realizing their potential in the military-patriotic sphere. The country should be protected not only by the military, but also by the entire public, especially the youth. Our youth is the country's avant-garde, it is devoted to homeland, its values, traditions and ideals. We must always be ready to liberate our lands from the Armenian occupiers," said Seyidov.

Within 10 days, about 150 project participants from 17 to 25 years will be selected in the regions of the country, taking into account gender equality.

The project participants will be tested for physical endurance, they will master the basic knowledge of warfare through educational seminars, motivational and simulation games, as well as the skills of survival in extreme conditions.

Tactical, social, intellectual, psychological and sports training, guard duty, fire training, topography, training of commanders and other aspects of military affairs will be presented in the framework of the project.

All events will be held with the participation of professionals and military specialists. The location of the camp will be announced later.

