Azerbaijan puts forward its candidacy to UNESCO committee

By Trend





The seventh session of the Conference of Parties to the Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions opened at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture told Trend.

The chairing country of the conference (Burkina Faso), four deputy chairmen (Germany, Serbia, El Salvador, Palestine) and a rapporteur (Cambodia) were elected at the opening of the session.

While speaking at the general debate on the application of the convention, head of the Azerbaijani delegation, deputy minister of culture Sevda Mammadaliyeva touched on the role of UNESCO in promoting world peace, spoke about the successful work carried out in the field of diversity of Azerbaijan’s cultural self-expression, which is the center of multiculturalism.

As for the framework cooperation agreement signed between Azerbaijan and UNESCO in 2013, Mammadaliyeva informed about the projects in the field of education, intercultural dialogue, science, innovations that were implemented by the Azerbaijan/UNESCO Trust Fund in the African continent.

During the session, the deputy minister met with the ministers of culture of Burkina Faso and Bangladesh. The cultural cooperation among the countries was discussed during the meetings.

Head of the delegation also exchanged the views on the protection of cultural heritage with the Italian expert Pietro Laureano.

At the end of the session, which will continue until June 7, the election will be held for the Intergovernmental Committee of the 2019-2023 Convention for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

Azerbaijan has put forward its candidacy to the committee from the Eastern European Group.