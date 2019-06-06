Unique photo exhibition to open at Modern Art Museum

By Azernews

A photo exhibition "Cultural Diversity in Azerbaijan" will open at Baku Museum of Modern Art on June 8.

The project organized by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Baku combines the unique cultural aspects of the country and cooperation between Azerbaijani and Dutch photographers.

Photographers Arjen Zwart, Ramina Bocharova, Rustam Huseynov, Vagif Mugalli, Arif Guluzade, Giordano Sotiriou, Onno Kervers and cinematographer Ulvi Mekhdi documented the life, culture and customs of the inhabitants of the village of Sim in Astara region. The exhibition is curated by Rustam Huseynov.

Baku Museum of Modern Art houses one of the most influential collections of contemporary art in Azerbaijan. The iconic museum has been attracting contemporary art lovers since it opened on March 20, 2009.

The museum was built at the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva. It was funded by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Over 800 works by notable Azerbaijani painters and sculptors, in particularly avant garde art of the 1960s and 1970s are collected here.

Baku Museum of Modern Art gives an opportunity to get acquainted more closely with peculiar works of such artists as Rasim Babayev, Ashraf Murad, Gennady Brejatjuk, Fazil Najafov, Mamed Mustafaev, Aga Oussejnov, Ali Ibadullaev, Mir-Nadir Zeynalov, Fuad Salayev, Farhad Halilov, Darvin Velibekov, Eldar Mamedov, Mikail Abdurahmanov, Museib Amirov, Mahmud Rustamov, Huseyn Hagverdi, Eliyar Alimirzayev, Rashad Babayev, and Altay Sadikhzadeh.

At the same time, art lovers can get familiarized with works of Azerbaijan classics of figurative art Sattar Bahlulzade, Tahir Salakhov, Mikail Abdullaev, Huseyn Aliyev, Taghi Taghiyev, Nadir Abdurahmanov, Elmira Shakhtakhtinskaya, Nadir Kasumov, Oktay Sadikh-zadeh, Tokay Mammadov, Toghrul Narimanbayov, and Omar Eldarov.

There are also non-Azerbaijani masterworks by Salvador Dali, Pablo Picasso and Marc Chagall from private collectors.

The author of the museum concept, architecture and design, the collection and exposition selection is the artist Altay Sadikhzadeh.