Another yard renovated in capital [PHOTO]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Another yard has been renovated in Khatai district, Baku, under "Our Yard" project.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the yard located at Ilgar Zulfugarov street.

Various entertainment programs for children were presented during the event. A playground in the courtyard, rides, slides and swings caused great joy among children. During the event, children also met with their favorite cartoon characters (mascots) and animators. Children presented dance numbers and songs, demonstrating their talents.

The renovated yard covers four nine-storey buildings with 2,000 residents.

All conditions for the convenient movement of the disabled and people with disabilities were created. A mini-football field, a chess ground, sports facilities, 4 gazebos and benches were installed on the territory of the yard.

The main goal in creating such sites is to ensure a healthy lifestyle for young people, strengthen their health, effectively organize leisure activities, including the formation of a systematic sports reflex.

Taking into account the wishes and interests of the residents, new lampposts were installed, the facades and entrances of buildings were fully repaired. Along with the restoration of landscaping in the courtyard, some 100 trees were planted, and green areas were laid out on the territory of 3,000 square meters.

This is already the 24th yard in Khatai district well arranged within the project and provided for the use of residents.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, "Our Yard" project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote healthy lifestyle.







