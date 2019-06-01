TODAY.AZ / Society

Mascots of 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival presented in Baku

01 June 2019 [14:17] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

The mascots of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) “Baku 2019” - Jirtdan (a well-known Azerbaijani fairy tale character) and Leopard - were presented in Baku on June 1, Trend reports.

The 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) “Baku 2019” will be held on July 21-27. More than 3,600 athletes and technical delegations will arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in the competitions.

Athletes will be testing their strengths in 10 sports disciplines - gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, wrestling, tennis, and volleyball.

Some 2,500 volunteers will work in 12 sports facilities during the festival.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/society/183145.html

Print version

Views: 159

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also