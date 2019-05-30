Rules on residential permits for foreign citizens to be optimized in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The terms of obtaining permits for temporary and permanent residence for foreign citizens will be reduced in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The decision-making process on the extension of temporary stay and work permits has also been accelerated.

For this purpose, the law "On State Duty" is being amended. The changes also envisage new rates of state duties for issuing these documents.

According to the current legislation, a temporary residence permit is issued within 20 days, a permanent residence permit – within 60 days, a decision on extension of the period of temporary stay in the country – within three days, a work permit in Azerbaijan – within 20 days.

The bill envisages the possibility of issuing these documents within a shorter period, but with the payment of a bigger state duty.

According to the amendments, the temporary residence permits are proposed to be issued within 15 and 20 days, the permanent residence permits – within 35, 40, 50 and 60 days, a decision on extension of the temporary stay period in the country – within one and three days, a work permit in Azerbaijan – within 10, 15 and 20 days.