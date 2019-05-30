Leyla Aliyeva meets with children in clinic of National Oncology Center

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and students of the Azerbaijan State Art Academy visited the Child Clinic of the National Oncology Center (NOC) on May 27.

Leyla Aliyeva and the students of the academy met with the children undergoing treatment at the clinic and taught them painting.

This initiative of Leyla Aliyeva and students of the Art Academy was a great surprise for the little. This cheered up the children suffering from such a serious disease.

The National Oncology Center, established in Azerbaijan in 2009, has given an impetus to the fight against cancer in the country. The center has had an oncological center for children since 2011.

The main goal of the NOC is to eliminate cancer in Azerbaijan through dedicated programs that integrate quality patient care, research and prevention, and through education for graduate students, residents, employees, patients and the general public.

The Center has been initiator and leading agency in cancer prevention and cancer control programs in country. The NOC provides methodological, scientific and training support to oncology specialists and public health professions in the field.

In 2015, the National Oncology Center established National Cancer Registry based on CanReg5 software provided by IARC.

Through its epidemiological research, NOC contributes to the expansion of knowledge about cancer incidence, prevalence and distribution of risk factors among Azerbaijan's population, thus contributing to the design and development of effective and targeted cancer prevention and control programs.

The active participation of NOC in the research related to molecular and genetic aspects of the oncological diseases as well as on diagnosis and treatment helps to advance the cancer care in Azerbaijan.







