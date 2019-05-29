Book of Hindu spiritual teacher presented in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A presentation of the book "Thought Power" by Hindu spiritual teacher Sivananda Saraswati in the Azerbaijani language has been held at Baku Book Center.

The initiator of the project, the author of the idea and of the introduction to the book is Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, who also visited the book presentation.

In her speech, director of the Baku Book Center Gunel Rzayeva pointed out the importance of the book.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Psychology at Baku branch of the Moscow State University, head of the Republican Center for Humane Pedagogy Riza Khalilov, Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bawitlung Vanlalvawna, and representative of the traditional Yoga School of Sivananda Saraswati Elchin Guliyev told about yoga philosophy, its benefits, nutrition, proper lifestyle of people engaged in yoga, and yoga therapy in the treatment of various diseases.

In the artistic part of the presentation, singer Rinat Alimov performed the mantra (prayer) in Sanskrit. The dancer Saida Aliyeva performed Indian dances, and Elchin Guliyev’s students showed yoga poses and breathing practice.

Sivananda Saraswati (or Swami Sivananda) was a Hindu spiritual teacher and a proponent of Yoga and Vedanta. He was the founder of the Divine Life Society (DLS) in 1936, Yoga-Vedanta Forest Academy (1948) and author of over 200 books on yoga, Vedanta, and a variety of subjects.

The book "Thought Power" reflects various aspects of the philosophy and practice of yoga.

This book has been translated into many languages ??of the world and occupies a major place in the history of spiritual heritage. In the book, readers are be able to familiarize themselves with such topics as the benefits of yoga, diet of yogis, mind control, positive methods of mind control, meaning, diversity, development dynamics and the use of the power of thought.

Yoga is recognized as an eternal tradition that originated thousands of years ago and which has its roots in Indian philosophy.

Yoga is a series of exercises that combines physical, mental, and spiritual practice. The origins of Yoga may date back to pre-Vedic Indian traditions. The word itself is derived from Sanskrit and means “to join” or “to unite”.

Traditional yoga has a meditative and spiritual core in addition to the physical exercises. It combines physical poses, controlled breathing, and meditation or relaxation. Yoga may help reduce stress, lower blood pressure and lower the heart rate.







