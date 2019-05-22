Mortality rate decreases in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Some 14,811 deaths were recorded in Azerbaijan during the first quarter of 2019, Trend reports referring to the State Statistical Committee.

Compared to the same period last year, the mortality rate for every 1,000 people decreased from 6.4 to 6.1.

Meanwhile, 32,402 babies were born during this period, and this figure made up 13.3 for every 1,000 people in the population.

Furthermore, 53.5 percent of newborns were male, 46.5 percent were female. Some 708 of the newborns were twins, and 27 were triplets.

The population density in the country made up 115 people per square kilometer. Urban residents comprise 52.8 percent of the population, while 47.2 percent is rural. According to the statistics, 49.9 percent of the population are male, and 50.1 percent are female.