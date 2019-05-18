High-level organization of int’l competitions in gymnastics became possible thanks to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: Secretary General

By Trend

The high level of organization of international competitions in gymnastics is the result of the right decisions that are made by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation headed by First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Nurlana Mammadzade told Trend on May 17.

Recalling that the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku these days, she noted that this is already the fourth European Championship that is taking place in the capital of Azerbaijan

"For the first time the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship was held in Baku in 2007, then in 2009 and in 2014. The current Championship is already the fourth, and gymnasts from 35 countries participate here. 197 gymnasts perform in individual programs at competitions, and 20 junior teams in group exercises. Many juniors who compete in this championship participated in the April AGF Junior Trophy international tournament, which was held for the second time in Baku. Then our gymnasts won three medals. Of course, they were preparing strenuously for this championship, "said Mammadzade.

The second day of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku May 17.

The qualifying competitions of senior female gymnasts in the individual program in exercises with a hoop and a ball were held on the second day.



The 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships will last until May 19. During the four-day championships, senior female gymnasts will perform in the individual program, while junior gymnasts will participate in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, and a team consisting of Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade, Milana Akbarova, Farida Safiyarzade in group exercises.