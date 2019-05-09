New cultural project launched in capital

By Azernews

The project "Culturology and Sustainable Development" has started in Baku.

It is co-organized by the Simurg Azerbaijani Culture Association and Center for Cultural Studies with the assistance of the Council on State Support to NGOs, Trend Life reported.

The project is carried out in the form of additional culturological education using the methods of a systematic approach.

In his speech, Fuad Mammadov, head of the Simurg Azerbaijani Culture Association and professor of the Academy of Public Administration, stressed that the main goal is the implementation of culturological master classes " Path to Excellence" aimed at civilian assistance to the state in the formation of highly cultured, decent people in Azerbaijan as the basis of human capital, sustainable, competitive and safe development of the country, as well as the preparation and publication of a culturological monograph to enlighten the population of the country.

The first master-class " Path to Excellence" was held at the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs for its leading specialists.

During May, another nine master classes will be held for the country's senior officials of ministries and agencies, non-governmental organizations, teachers, journalists and other professionals, youth, as well as in the city of Gusar and in a Turkish university.

The participants of the master classes will receive "Path to Excellence" culturological certificates, established by the Council on State Support to NGOs and the presidium of the Simurg Association.

Project participants will also be given CDs with presentation materials reflecting universal cultural knowledge of topical issues of sustainable development, world culture and civilization, as well as personal self-improvement technologies and the culturological monograph "Path to Excellence" that is being prepared for publication.