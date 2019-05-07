Deputy PM talks Japan's humanitarian projects in Azerbaijan

The relations between Azerbaijan and Japan are at a high level, and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev pays special attention to their development, deputy prime minister, Chairman of the Republican Commission for International Humanitarian Aid Ali Hasanov said, Trend reports.

He was speaking at an event dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the Japanese company Fuji Optical’s mission of helping Azerbaijan to improve the eyesight of IDPs.

He said that Azerbaijan began to develop rapidly in a short period of time, and the attention of countries is drawn to the state.

Hasanov noted that since 2005, Fuji Optical, in agreement with the Azerbaijani government, has been examining IDPs and poor people free of charge to improve their eyesight.

“If in the early 1990s, with the support of great leader Heydar Aliyev, international organizations hadn’t come to Azerbaijan, there would have been a humanitarian crisis in the country,” Hasanov added. “Japan carried out many humanitarian projects in Azerbaijan. Through the Japanese government, Azerbaijan was provided with preferential loans.”