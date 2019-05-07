Azerbaijan names region with most number of long-livers

The number of long-livers aged 90 and older has increased in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee on May 6.

As of January 1, 2019, 15,148 people aged 90 and older have been registered in the country. According to the statistics, this figure was 10,171 people in 2015, 10,880 people in 2016, 11,820 people in 2017 and 12,207 people in 2018. Most long-livers are women. Most of the Azerbaijani long-livers live in Baku – 2,680 people; 1,262 of them are men and 1,418 are women.

By the number of long-livers, Baku is followed by Aghdam district with 387 long-livers (119 men and 268 women), Shamkir district - 346 long-livers (74 men and 272 women), Gadabay district - 335 long-livers (91 men and 244 women), and Tovuz district – 270 long-livers (82 men and 188 women).

Baku has the highest number of people aged 100 and older. Out of 114 centenarians living in the capital, 39 are men and 75 are women.

The statistical data for regions is as follows: Aghdam district - 41 centenarians (6 men and 35 women), Lachin district - 15 centenarians (2 men and 13 women), Babak district - 14 centenarians (4 men and 10 women) and Lankaran city - 13 centenarians (5 men and 8 women).