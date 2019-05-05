President of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attends Baku Marathon 2019 (PHOTO)

By Trend

Baku Marathon-2019, arranged under the auspices of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has kicked off.

President of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva is attending the marathon held under the slogan “Win the wind”.

The semi-marathon will cover a distance of 21 kilometers, starting at the national Flag Square and finishing at Baku Olympic Stadium.

The marathon aims to develop sport industry and promote healthy lifestyle.

This year’s semi-marathon features 22,320 participants, including from the USA, Austria, UAE, UK, South Africa, France, Iran, Russia, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Ukraine, Uganda and other countries.

Among the participants are also more than 300 representatives from the embassies of the UA, China, India, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Morocco, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and other countries.

Local state officials, public and political figures, culture and arts figures and famous sportsmen are also running the marathon.

This year`s marathon introduced a timing technology for accurate athletics race timing and track results of each runner.

Awards for the Baku Marathon-2019 will be granted in two categories: the first three places among men and women. Winners of the first places in both categories will be awarded 3,000 AZN, whereas the runner-ups and third place winners are to get 2,000 and 1,000 AZN respectively along with gifts, medals and certificates.













































































