ASAN Radio’s “Hello, America” program to be broadcast with support from ADA University

ADA University and ASAN Radio are launching a new media project called “Hello America,” with support from the US Embassy in Azerbaijan and coordination assistance from IdeaLab, LLC. The project will include a weekly radio show highlighting culture, traditions, politics, and daily life in America, and will emphasize ties between Azerbaijan and the United States.

To help start the project, ADA University Communications Faculty staff, representatives of ASAN Service Public Relations Department, and ASAN Radio's creative staff members were expected to travel to the United States at the end of April as part of an International Visitor Leadership Program. While there they planned to visit local, national, and satellite radio stations, broadcasting foundations, government regulatory offices, and communications schools, and meet with many professionals working in radio broadcasting and other media formats to exchange ideas. And of course, to experience American culture!

Asan Radio's director, Emin Musavi, said: "ASAN Radio is committed to bringing reforms, innovations, and services to Azerbaijanis in a comprehensive and creative way. I am convinced that this exchange experience with the United States will significantly increase the quality of our radio station broadcasting.”

ADAN University and ASAN Radio produced the "EuropeAsAN" program for the last two years, with the support of the European Union. Shafag Mehralieva, Program Officer, said: "Our joint experience shows that the country's community feels a great need for exciting and interesting content. As with our first project with ASAN Radio, this time ADA University will take international relations theory and translate it into a fascinating radio program for Azerbaijani listeners, with the help of creative media. "Hello, America!" will feature interesting interviews and programs on the political and social differences, traditions and culture of American society, and will increase the knowledge of our youth on global issues."

Speaking about the new project an Embassy spokesperson said, "We are pleased to be working with two leading Azerbaijani organizations in the fields of communication and education with this project, along with support from IdeaLab. While one of the project’s main goals is to help people in Azerbaijan understand Americans better, we also hope it results in even better communications programs here in Azerbaijan, and higher broadcast quality for locally-produced shows.”



You can listen to the "Hello, America!" program every Friday from 18:45 at ASAN Radio 100 FM wave, easyradio.az website or ASAN Radio mobile phone application, beginning May 3.