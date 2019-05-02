Incredible natural phenomena you've never seen - Fire Spring

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Land of Fire is home to numerous sites of natural beauty and wonder. The country offers spectacular natural wonders that only a small share of people would ever see in their lifetime.

If you want to plan a visit to some of the amazing natural miracles, take a trip to the country's Astara region. This coastal region is lushly forested and is especially known for its unique springs.

Water and fire have combined to make some of the most spectacular sights in the world - Fire Spring (Yanar Bulag) in the Archivan village of Astara region.

The phenomenon starts simply enough. The spring consists of a metal stand-pipe inside a small pavilion through which water comes gurgling out. It looks nothing unusual, but if you light a match and touch the water, the liquid itself will be set ablaze. This occurs due to the water’s high methane content.

The residents of the Archivan village say that in the 1970s, geologists discovered that several rivers flow under the ground in the village. They drilled an artesian well of 80 meters deep and the spring gushed out from the earth.

Its unique properties were also discovered by chance: someone noticed that the water in the spring was igniting under the rays of the sun.

When it comes to healthy drinking water, the Fire Spring's water is considered one of the best options. The locals believe the water from the spring has health benefits. For many years, people have been coming from all over the region to collect water from the spring.

Before, very few people knew about this spring, but now this amazing source is known throughout the country.

Its healing properties were confirmed by laboratory tests. Thus, the minerals in the Fire Spring improve digestion. Many villagers make tea with water from this spring.