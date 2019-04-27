Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva meets with IDPs [PHOTO]

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with IDPs settled in dormitory No4 of the Medical University in Nasimi district, and in Gobu Park residential complex in Garadagh district.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva first arrived at the dormitory No4 of the Medical University to familiarize herself with the living conditions of the IDP families. Over 150 IDP families live in the dormitory.

The IDP families hailed the care and attention shown to them. First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva noted that the work in this regard will go on.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited the internally displaced person from Gubadli district Murtuzali Yusifov’s apartment.

The First Vice-President then visited other IDP families settled in the dormitory, viewed their living conditions, listened to their requests, and emphasized that they will be provided with new apartments in a short period of time.

The First Vice-President also visited a secondary school No20 of Zangilan district in the territory of the dormitory. Mehriban Aliyeva met with teachers of the school which enrolls 131 students.

After viewing the IDPs lives in the dormitory No4, and listening to their requests, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said that necessary measures will be taken to improve their living conditions.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva then arrived at the Gobu Park residential complex settled for the internally displaced persons in Garadagh district.

Mehr?ban Aliyeva met with the residents of the settlement here, listened to their requests and gave her instructions to address the problems.

The First Vice-President then visited IDP Shamsiyya Mehdiyeva’s apartament.

Keepsakes on behalf of the First Vice-President were presented to Shamsiyya Mehdiyeva’s familiy.

Mehriban Aliyeva also viewed conditions created in other apartments here.

A total of 1,026 IDP families were provided with the apartments in the residential complex.



