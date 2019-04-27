AzTA: Every F-1 tourist visiting Azerbaijan brings country minimum $1000 in revenue

Trend:

Every tourist visiting Baku for the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019, brings the country a minimum of $1,000 in revenues, Azerbaijan Tourism Association (AzTA) Chairman Nahid Baghirov told Trend.

The visitors are, as a rule, wealthy people, fans of Formula 1 races, Baghirov noted.

"Basically, they stay in five-star hotels, and a certain part in four-star hotels, and generally prefer places located in the city center," he said.

The AzTA chairman noted that usually Formula 1 fans come to Azerbaijan for three days.

"With this in mind, travel companies offer three-day packages for Formula 1 races, so 90 percent of guests stay in Baku for this period," he said.

Baghirov added that usually fans, who have already watched previous races, prevail among the visitors. The AzTA chairman also added that the Formula 1 races are very important in terms of promoting tourism opportunities in Azerbaijan.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.