Program of Day 2 of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019

The second day of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 begins in Baku today, Trend reports.

Today’s program on the Baku City Circuit includes F2™ Drivers' Parade and F2™ First Race.

Moreover, the programs includes F1® Third Practice Session and Qualifying Session as well.

Fans can also join autograph sessions of Mercedes and Alfa Romeo pilots.

Schedule:

Fan Zone gates opening

10:00

All Zones

F2™ Drivers' Parade

10:20

On Track

10:50

Autograph session - Alfa Romeo

12:00

F1® Fan Zone

12:20

F2™ First Race

12:00

On Track

13:05

Autograph session - Mercedes

12:20

F1® Fan Zone

12:40

F1® Third Practice Session

14:00

On Track

15:00

Q&A Session

15:30

F1® Fan Zone

16:00

F1® Qualifying Session

17:00

On Track

18:00

Crystal Hall gates opening

18:30

Crystal Hall

DJ Mendoza

19:30

Crystal Hall

Track gates opening

19:30

On Track

Rilaya

20:20

Crystal Hall

Jessie J

21:00

Crystal Hall

Fan Zone gates closing

22:00

All Zones

Crystal Hall closing

23:30

Crystal Hall

Ten teams with two drivers each will compete in the race. Among the drivers are Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

