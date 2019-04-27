Program of Day 2 of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019

Trend:

The second day of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 begins in Baku today, Trend reports.

Today’s program on the Baku City Circuit includes F2™ Drivers' Parade and F2™ First Race.

Moreover, the programs includes F1® Third Practice Session and Qualifying Session as well.

Fans can also join autograph sessions of Mercedes and Alfa Romeo pilots.

Schedule:

Fan Zone gates opening 10:00 All Zones F2™ Drivers' Parade 10:20 On Track 10:50 Autograph session - Alfa Romeo 12:00 F1® Fan Zone 12:20 F2™ First Race 12:00 On Track 13:05 Autograph session - Mercedes 12:20 F1® Fan Zone 12:40 F1® Third Practice Session 14:00 On Track 15:00 Q&A Session 15:30 F1® Fan Zone 16:00 F1® Qualifying Session 17:00 On Track 18:00 Crystal Hall gates opening 18:30 Crystal Hall DJ Mendoza 19:30 Crystal Hall Track gates opening 19:30 On Track Rilaya 20:20 Crystal Hall Jessie J 21:00 Crystal Hall Fan Zone gates closing 22:00 All Zones Crystal Hall closing 23:30 Crystal Hall