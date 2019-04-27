Program of Day 2 of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019

|
Trend:
The second day of the Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 begins in Baku today, Trend reports.
Today’s program on the Baku City Circuit includes F2™ Drivers' Parade and F2™ First Race.
Moreover, the programs includes F1® Third Practice Session and Qualifying Session as well.
Fans can also join autograph sessions of Mercedes and Alfa Romeo pilots.
Schedule:
Fan Zone gates opening
10:00
|All Zones
F2™ Drivers' Parade
10:20
On Track
10:50
Autograph session - Alfa Romeo
12:00
F1® Fan Zone
12:20
F2™ First Race
12:00
On Track
13:05
Autograph session - Mercedes
12:20
F1® Fan Zone
12:40
F1® Third Practice Session
14:00
On Track
15:00
Q&A Session
15:30
F1® Fan Zone
16:00
F1® Qualifying Session
17:00
On Track
18:00
Crystal Hall gates opening
18:30
Crystal Hall
DJ Mendoza
19:30
Crystal Hall
Track gates opening
19:30
On Track
Rilaya
20:20
Crystal Hall
Jessie J
21:00
Crystal Hall
Fan Zone gates closing
22:00
All Zones
Crystal Hall closing
23:30
Crystal Hall
Ten teams with two drivers each will compete in the race. Among the drivers are Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen.
The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.
The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship each represented by two drivers, is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).
The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.