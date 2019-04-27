Baku holding qualifying competitions as part of FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup [PHOTO]

Trend:

The qualifying competitions of teams performing in group exercises with five balls are being held in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is being represented by the team of Ayna Jafarova, Simara Jafarova, Gullyu Agalarzade, Narin Gurbanova, Narmin Jahangirova and Sona Rakhmanova.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 26.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are participating in the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams are competing in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts are performing in individual programs.



