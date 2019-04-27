Cuban ambassador: Baku holding FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup at highest level

Trend:

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held at the highest level in Baku, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Azerbaijan Alfredo Nieves Portuondo told Trend on April 26.

"I was on the National Gymnastics Arena during the World Judo Championships in Baku, in which our team won silver medals,” he said. “But I have been watching the rhythmic gymnastics competitions here for the first time. The Cuban rhythmic gymnastics team has been participating in the competitions for the first time in Baku. Our gymnasts and coach stressed that the competitions have been organized perfectly and excellent conditions have been created here. Everything is being held at the highest level."

The ambassador expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the created conditions and the opportunity given for the Cuban gymnasts to demonstrate their skills.

“Our team is young and gymnasts have great desire to train and achieve success in sports,” he said. “But the most important thing is the experience they will gain in Baku.”

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 26.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are participating in the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams are competing in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts are performing in individual programs.

Azerbaijan is being represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, while Ayna Jafarova, Simara Jafarova, Gullyu Agalarzade, Narin Gurbanova, Narmin Jahangirova and Sona Rakhmanova in the group exercises.

Individual Qualifications is being held on April 26 as follows: All-Around: Group A - Hoop, Ball; All-Around: Group B - Hoop, Ball; All-Around: Group C - Hoop, Ball and Groups’ Qualifications All-Around - five Balls.

Individual Qualifications will be held on April 27 as follows: All-Around: Group A – Clubs, Ribbon; All-Around: Group B - Clubs, Ribbon; All-Around: Group C - Clubs, Ribbon and Groups’ Qualifications All-Around - three Hoops and two pairs of Clubs.

The winners in all-round competitions will be named after the Individual Apparatus Finals (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon) and Groups’ Apparatus Finals (five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs) and awarded on April 28.

The gymnast and the team in the group exercises with the highest score for the performance will be traditionally awarded with the AGF Trophy Cup.