It is very nice to celebrate my birthday in Baku - coach of Kyrgyz national team

By Trend

It is very nice to celebrate my birthday in Baku, in such a beautiful gymnastics hall and with my trainees who are participating in the AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics, coach of Kyrgyzstan national team Saule Tlebaldinova told Trend.

The hosts of the AGF Junior Trophy tournament announced that Saule Tlebaldinova was celebrating her birthday on April 20 and presented her gifts and flowers.

"It was very pleasant surprise when that the entire hall congratulated me. It is the first time when I celebrate my birthday in such a way. I also celebrated my birthday in Baku during the AGF Junior Trophy tournament last year, but not on the day of our gymnasts’ performance. It just happened by chance that my trainees are performing today, so it became a double celebration for me!" said Saule Tlebaldinova.

The Kyrgyz trainer added that she very much appreciates the organization of the tournament in Baku. “I thank the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the excellent organization of the competition and for creating wonderful conditions for us,” Tlebaldinova said.

In the words of the coach of Kyrgyz national team, whose trainees participate in the AGF Junior Trophy tournament for the second time, the Kyrgyz young gymnasts improved the level of their skills.

The AGF 2nd Junior Trophy in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 20-21, 2019. About 130 juniors from 20 countries participate in the tournament.

The program of April 20 consists of qualifying competitions in the individual program in exercises with a rope, ball, clubs and tape, as well as qualifications of teams in group exercises (with five hoops and with five ribbons).

Azerbaijan is represented at this tournament by Narmina Samadova, Narmin Bayramova and 2018 European Championship's bronze medalist Arzu Jalilova in the individual program, and by Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizada, Milana Akbarova and Farida Safiyarzada in the group exercises.