Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva views exhibition showcasing handiworks by children and youth with disabilities and social center residents (PHOTO)

An exhibition featuring handiworks by children and youth with disabilities and residents of social centers has been organized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population. Called “Joys of Spring”, the exhibition and a concert were held at Elektra Events Hall in the Seaside National Park.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev addressed the event.

Leyla Aliyeva viewed the exhibition of children and youth with disabilities and residents of the social centers. She talked to them and wished them success in their future activities.

The event then continued with the concert.

Leyla Aliyeva also met with para-athletes of Boccia Sports Federation.






















































































