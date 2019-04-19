Azerbaijan enjoys stable birth rate

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

In terms of demographic development, Azerbaijan has become a leading country not only in the CIS area but also among most of the European countries.

During the first two months of this year, 23,400 children were born in Azerbaijan, the State Statistics Committee informed.

Some 53.5 percent of the newborns were boys and 46.5 percent were girls, while 516 were twins, and 15 were triplets.

At the same time, 10,248 deaths were registered in the country in January-February this year..

It is noteworthy that the 10 millionth citizen of Azerbaijan was born on April 6, to a family of Rauf Hasanov and Nigar Ojagova, who are internally displaced people, former residents of the Aghdara region who are currently registered in the village of Bash Guneytapa in the Aghdam region.

The population density in Azerbaijan is around 115 people per square kilometer. As of the beginning of this year, 22.8 percent of the population live in Baku, 20.3 percent in Aran, 12.9 percent in Ganja-Gazakh, 9.4 percent in Lankaran, 4.6 percent in Nakhchivan, and 30 percent - in other economic areas of the country.

Data for the beginning of this year says that the population of the Azerbaijani capital is more than 2,262 million people. The next census of population will be held on October 1-10 this year.

According to the latest WHO data published in 2018, life expectancy rate in Azerbaijan stands at 70.3 for men and 75.7 for women. Total life expectancy is 73.1, which puts Azerbaijan at the 96th place in the World Life Expectancy ranking.

Azerbaijan also ranks 90th for the number of population. The UN ??? previously reported that Azerbaijan’s population is expected to hit 10.68 million people by 2030 and 11.03 million people by 2050.

The report forecasts that life expectancy at birth will increase in Azerbaijan. For 2015-2020 it is 72.1 years, but by 2045-2050 it will increase to 75.7 and by 2095-2100 - to 82.6 years.

As for the world population, the current figure is around 7.6 billion people. By 2030, there will be 8.6 billion people in the world, in 2050 - 9.8 billion, and in 2100 - 11,2 billion.