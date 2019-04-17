Baku to host Global Health Tourism Forum

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

The third forum on Global Health Tourism and the fifth assembly of the Global Healthcare Travel Council will be held in Baku on April 22-24.

The event is officially supported by Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency, as well as by the Association of Health and Thermal Tourism of Azerbaijan and the Association of Azerbaijani Entrepreneurs.

About 150 heads of national travel agencies of 25 Council member countries, top managers of healthcare sector structures, leading experts and famous scientists from Azerbaijan and other countries are expected to attend the event held under the motto “Global Tourism for All.”

The fifth Assembly will feature the election of a new chairman of the organization and, eventually, the adoption of the Baku Declaration.

During the forum, official meetings and negotiations, plenary and panel meetings will be held. Study tours will be organized to the centers of medical and health tourism, such as Naftalan, Galaalty, Duzdagh and Istisu.

The Association of Health and Thermal Tourism of Azerbaijan has been a member of the governing board of the Global Healthcare Travel Council since 2014, and, in April 2018, its chairman Ruslan Guliyev was elected president of the global organization.

Health tourism is developing everywhere and becomes a global trend in the modern industry. One of the main distinctions of this type of tourism is that it doesn't depend on the season and is always available.

There are great opportunities to develop health tourism in Azerbaijan since the country is rich in therapeutic mineral and thermal waters, mild climate and fascinating natural landscapes - forests, mountains, rivers and waterfalls.

Moreover, there are around 300 mud volcanoes in Azerbaijan. The mud is used for treatment of radiculitis, skin, cardiovascular, gynecological, urological diseases, and gastrointestinal disturbances. It is widely used in the cosmetology.

Several years ago, the Health and Thermal Tourism Association was established in Azerbaijan The association played an important role in the development of health tourism, has done considerable work in Naftalan, Duzdagh, Galaalti.

The number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan for medical treatment in January-November 2018 increased by 30 percent compared to the same period last year. Many of the local and foreign tourists are coming to Istisu, Naftalan, Galaalti, Duzdagh health centers for treatment. The number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan for medical treatment is expected to increase by 18 percent in 2019. Currently, Azerbaijan is developing a strategy for health tourism development.

Tourists are especially interested to visit Naftalan city. Naftalan is a unique health center. Naftalan oil, which is considered a remedy of many diseases, popularized Azerbaijan long before the oil boom that made Baku famous in the 19th century.

The healing properties of this special type of oil is known to medicine for over 600 years and have been successfully used in the treatment of various diseases. As it penetrates the skin, the oil accelerates the metabolic process, boosting cell regeneration. It has a calming, cooling and antiseptic effect, relieves joint pain, cures psoriasis, calms the nerves and beautifies the skin.

Tourists from Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are among those who come to the Naftalan Medical Center most often.

Sanatorium hotels are situated on the territory of the city. In order to undergo treatment with oil in sanatoria, a full medical examination is conducted, and the doctor prescribes appropriate treatment.

The world’s only museum of crutches is also located in the city. The exhibits in the museum are crutches left by tourists who came to Naftalan for treatment. The crutches, no longer needed after a successful treatment, replenish the museum showcases, not only pleasing the eye with variety of designs and sizes, but also giving hope to those who came to the resort for treatment.







