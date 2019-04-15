Azerbaijan achieves significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions

By Trend





Azerbaijan is successfully implementing projects to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Rauf Hajiyev said at the presentation of the EU4Climate project in Baku, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan cooperates with the UN in many directions, and the goal of the new project is to mitigate climate change, he said.

He noted that Azerbaijan joined many projects in order to combat climate change at the global level.

Hajiyev further said that Azerbaijan is famous for its oil, but in recent years the country has achieved double reduction in emissions.

The EU4Climate project is being implemented to help the Eastern Partnership countries to combat climate change, prepare a strategy for the development of preventive measures in this area, as well as to help integrate climate change issues into the main policy of states.

