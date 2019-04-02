Baku to host int’l seminar on combating human trafficking

An international seminar on the topic “Role of criminal prosecution agencies in fight against human trafficking” will be held in Baku April 3-4, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Justice Ministry.

The seminar will be held with the joint organization of the Azerbaijani representative office of the International Organization for Migration and the Justice Academy as part of the project “Enhancement of National Capacities toCombat Human Trafficking in Azerbaijan (ENCT).”

Representatives of a number of foreign countries and international structures, judges, prosecutors, lawyers, employees of the Justice Ministry and the Interior Ministry are expected to attend the seminar.

Cooperation in the field of combating human trafficking at the international, regional and local levels, issues of improving and applying national legislation in this area will be discussed at the event.

Hearings of presentations by representatives of Turkey, Germany, Bulgaria, Romania, Switzerland, Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus, Interpol and the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) will take place on various aspects of the fight against human trafficking, exchange of experience and opinions will be held.