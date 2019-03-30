Azerbaijan sets up state commission after fire outbreak in shopping center

|
By Trend
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov signed an order on the creation of the commission in connection with the fire in Diglas shopping center in the Nizami district of Baku, Trend reports on March 29.
According to the order, the commission consists of:
Chairman of the Commission: Yagub Eyyubov - First Deputy Prime Minister
Members of the Commission:
Kamaleddin Heydarov - Minister of Emergency Situations
Samir Sharifov - Minister of Finance
Shahin Mustafayev - Minister of Economy
Mikayil Jabbarov - Minister of Taxes
Ramil Usubov – Interior Minister
Parviz Shahbazov - Minister of Energy
Zakir Garalov - Attorney General
Safar Mehdiyev - Chairman of the State Customs Committee
Eldar Azizov - Head of Baku City Executive Power
Arif Gasimov - Head of the Executive Power of the Nizami district
The commission has been charged with conducting full investigation of the cause of the fire, assessing the damage caused during the fire and submitting the opinion letter to the Cabinet of Ministers.
The order comes into force from the date of signing.