Azerbaijan sets up state commission after fire outbreak in shopping center

By Trend





Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov signed an order on the creation of the commission in connection with the fire in Diglas shopping center in the Nizami district of Baku, Trend reports on March 29.

According to the order, the commission consists of:

Chairman of the Commission: Yagub Eyyubov - First Deputy Prime Minister

Members of the Commission:

Kamaleddin Heydarov - Minister of Emergency Situations

Samir Sharifov - Minister of Finance

Shahin Mustafayev - Minister of Economy

Mikayil Jabbarov - Minister of Taxes

Ramil Usubov – Interior Minister

Parviz Shahbazov - Minister of Energy

Zakir Garalov - Attorney General

Safar Mehdiyev - Chairman of the State Customs Committee

Eldar Azizov - Head of Baku City Executive Power

Arif Gasimov - Head of the Executive Power of the Nizami district

The commission has been charged with conducting full investigation of the cause of the fire, assessing the damage caused during the fire and submitting the opinion letter to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The order comes into force from the date of signing.