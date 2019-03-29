Witnesses of big embezzlement case on IBA testify in Baku court

By Trend





The Baku Grave Crimes Court continued the trial proceedings on the criminal case of the former head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan Jahangir Hajiyev, his relative Ismayil Hidayetzade, ex-MP Dunyamin Khalilov, also Jamal Hasanov, Sarkhan Rasulov, Natig Imanov, Samir Hajiyev, Tabriz Abdulhamidov, Mahir Gafarov, Sadikh Murtuzayev, Tarlan Maharramov, Fakhraddin Heybatov, Ramin Ahmadov, Fariz Muradov, Salahaddin Gadirov, Erkhan Javad, Arif Ramazanov, Navai Shirinov, Svetlana Asadullayeva, Arif Madatov, Adil Mikailov and Ramiz Karimov accused of embezzlement, Trend reports.

Shahin Khalilbayov, who testified as a witness during the process, said that he was the head of the estimates department at the Institute of Municipal Engineering of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“Our specialists checked the volume of construction work of companies and compared it with market prices,” he noted. “At that time I was a member of the commission, I worked as an engineer, and my job was to compile a table using figures taken from Form 2. All the figures in the table were correct.”

The witness said that an audit of the volume of construction work was also conducted in the company Interglass. “Two of our employees conducted the audit at this company,” Khalilbayov added.

At the trial process, it was said that the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, on the basis of the instructions of the investigative body, conducted inspection of the volume of construction work of the company owned by Khalilov, compared it with market prices and compiled a table.

Senior specialist of the estimate department of the Municipal Engineering Institute of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Tunzala Afandiyeva, who was interrogated as a witness, noted that after employees of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime presented Form 2 to her, she checked the volume of work at Solit company.

“Sometimes the workers who were in the workplace weren’t listed on Form 2, but later we included them into the table,” said Afandiyeva.

She noted that during the audit she met accused Natig Imanov, the company’s head, at the site. “He told me that the construction was underway long before he worked there,” she added.

Imanov also confirmed the words of the witness.

“Yes, this construction was underway before I began to manage the company,” Imanov said.

Witness Ilkin Jafarov in his testimony stressed that he was an employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Jafarov said that he was checking the volume of work, in accordance with Form 2.

During the trial, it was announced that Jafarov was the chairman of the commission.

According to official information, during investigations there were reasonable suspicions that contracts for the purchase and sale of promissory notes in the amount of $3.4 billion and 987 million euros were concluded with some legal entities in various countries and illegal transactions were carried out by using promissory notes in 2001-2015 upon Jahangir Hajiyev’s instructions, who was the chairman of the Board of the International Bank of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, there were reasonable suspicions that Khalilov, 20 more people, as well as other people, caused damage to the bank, misappropriating 4.7 billion manats. Moreover, Hajiyev declined to pay taxes to the budget in the amount of 1,752,000 manats from the profit of Aztorg LLC, jointly led by Hajiyev and Khalilov in 2011-2014.

The Baku Grave Crimes Court previously sentenced Hajiyev to 15 years in prison, Dunyamin Khalilov to 13 years, and Ismayil Hidayetzade to 7 years in prison.

Khalilov’s sentence was reduced from 13 to 12 years and 9 months by a decision of the Baku Court of Appeals; Hidayetzade’s sentence was reduced to five years by the Supreme Court.