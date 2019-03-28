Criminal case opens in connection with plant explosion in Sumgayit

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit City Prosecutor's Office has opened a criminal case regarding an explosion which occurred at the STP-3 Metaleritme factory on March 22, Trend reports referring to the prosecutor's office.

The criminal case was initiated under Article 162.2 (violation of safety rules or other labor protection rules committed by a person who was responsible for observing these rules, causing the death of a person by negligence) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.

According to a preliminary investigation, it was established that the explosion occurred at around 13:00 on March 22 in the steelmaking shop as a result of the contact of molten metal with a furnace cooling radiator.

As a result of the explosion, employees Murshud Mammadov, Vugar Jalilov, Jeyhun Garashov and head of the workshop Minyaz Seyidaliyev were hospitalized with burns of varying degrees.

Seyidaliyev died in hospital the next day, from sustained burns.