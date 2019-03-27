Azerbaijani minister mulls preparations for 43-rd UNESCO committee session [PHOTO]

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev, as part of his visit to Paris, met with a delegation led by Mechtild Rossler, director of UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre, Trend reports March 27 with reference to Azerbaijan’s Culture Ministry.

As chairman of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, Abulfas Garayev spoke about the preparations for this event.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee will be held in Baku June 30-July 10. At the 42nd session, Azerbaijan was elected as the committee’s chair country for one year.

The regional coordinators of the World Heritage Committee provided information on the countries of the regions they represent.

Rossler noted that 166 reports on monuments and natural reserves from the World Heritage List were received from countries for discussion in the Committee.

Up to 3,000 representatives from more than 180 countries are expected to attend the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee in Baku.



