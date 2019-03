By Trend:

The 12th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup was held in Doha, capital of Qatar, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) March 25.

Azerbaijani male and female gymnasts competed at the last World Cup this year, which is held as qualification event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Marina Nekrasova showed the best result among Azerbaijani female gymnasts. She reached the finals in the vault. Having scored 13.216 points in the finals, she took the 8th place.