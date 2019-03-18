I will always pray for Azerbaijan - pardoned Nigerian citizen [VIDEO]

A citizen of Nigeria, Obu Oniedike Mozes, pardoned and released today, thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for this, Trend reports.

"I expected President Aliyev to make such a decision because he is a humanist. My family is happy. I spent four years in prison and now I am free. I thank the Azerbaijani government. I thank Azerbaijani citizens. I will always pray for Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani President, Heydar Aliyev Foundation," he said.

Under the presidential decree, a total of 431 people were pardoned. Among them, 399 people were freed from the unserved part of their prison sentences.

The punishment of one person sentenced to life imprisonment has been replaced by 25 years in prison and that of two people by 20 years in prison. In addition, one person is exempt from serving delayed sentence. Eleven people have been exempted from conditional sentence.

One person was freed from public works, 12 people were exempted from punishment in the form of a fine.

Among the pardoned are 14 foreign citizens, including three Georgian citizens, two from Russia and Nigeria each, and one from Turkey, Iran, Uzbekistan, China, Cameroon, India and Belarus each.