The pardon decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on March 16, 2019 is being executed, Trend reports.

Under the presidential decree, a total of 431 people were pardoned. Among them, 399 people were freed from the remaining part of their prison sentences.

Trend provides readers with photos dedicated to the people pardoned upon the presidential decree:

Photo: Zaur Mustafayev