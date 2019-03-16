Award ceremony of Day 1 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup Finals held in Baku [PHOTO]

Trend:

The award ceremony of the first day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup Finals was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 16, Trend reports.

Among men, winners in floor exercises, in exercises on horizontal bars and rings, and among women, winners in vault and on uneven bars were awarded.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Qualifications were held during the first two days of the four-day competition.



