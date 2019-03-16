Winners of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku in uneven bars announced

By Trend:

Chinese gymnast Liu Jiaqi (14.266 points) won first place at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in Baku in uneven bars, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Anastasia Ilyankova won second place with 14,133 points, and Australia’s Georgia Rose Brown won third place with 13,566 points.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Qualifications were held during the first two days of the four-day competition, while the finals are to be held during the last two days.