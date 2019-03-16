Delegation of Investigative Committee of Belarus continues visit to Baku [PHOTO]

By Trend:

The delegation led by Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Belarus Ivan Noskevich, which is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Heydar Aliyev Center on March 15, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The Belarusian delegation was informed about the Center. Acquaintance with the Center made a great impression on the delegation members.

Then the delegation got acquainted with the work of the fifth Baku-based ASAN Service Center.

The delegation headed by Chairman Ivan Noskevich, with the aim of further strengthening the working relations with the General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan, is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

The delegation of the Investigative Committee of Belarus visited the Alley of Honor, where they honored the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of the modern Azerbaijani state, laying a wreath at his grave. The delegation members also laid flowers at the grave of the outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Having visited the Alley of Martyrs, the members of the delegation laid flowers at the graves of Azerbaijanis who fell in the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity of their fatherland, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame memorial.

Then a meeting was held at the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan. The Belarusian delegation also visited the Anti-Corruption General Directorate at the Prosecutor General's Office and the Department for Investigation of Grave Crimes of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The delegation also got acquainted with the cultural and historical monuments of Baku.



