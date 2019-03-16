Baku hosts draw of European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Poland [PHOTO]

By Trend:

The draw of the Individual European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics to be held in Szczecin (Poland) April 10-14 was held March 15 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The draw was held in men’s artistic gymnastics.

The draw ceremony was attended by representatives of the Technical Committee for Men’s Artistic Gymnastics of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG).

The performing order of gymnasts in six gymnastic disciplines - vault, floor exercises on a carpet, pommel horse, rings, parallel bars and horizontal bar exercises, was defined.

Following the draw, Azerbaijani gymnasts will begin their performance at competitions with a vault in the first subgroup.



