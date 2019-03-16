Finalists of FIG artistic gymnastics World Cup in vault in Baku announced

By Trend:

Finalists of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup in vault exercises have been defined in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Following the qualification event, gymnasts Christopher Remkes (Australia), Dominick Cunningham (UK), Yang Hak-seon (South Korea), Colin Van Wicklen (US), Denis Ablyazin (Russia), Yegor Sharamkov (Belarus), Jeahwan Shin (South Korea), Ihor Radivilov (Ukraine) reached the finals.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Individual Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and brings together the strongest gymnasts from 41 countries.

The competition is important for athletes who want to get to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.