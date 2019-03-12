Vegans gather in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

VEGAN BOOM event has been held for the third time in Baku.

The project aroused great interest among the public, Trend Life reported.

More than 450 guests attended the event to learn more about vegan cuisine, nutrition and healthy lifestyle.

The head of the project Nigar Mammadova stressed that VEGAN BOOM has drawn attention of people of all ages.

"This demonstrates that healthy eating turns into a lifestyle not for individual representatives, but for the entire families," she added.

As in previous years, Ukrainian chef Konstantin Stolyarov became a guest of the event.

The chef pleased the guests with new recipes of exquisite vegan dishes. This time, he revealed the secret of making real vegan cheese, as well as sweets. After the master class, the participants of the event could taste the hot and cold vegan dishes.



