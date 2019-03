By Trend





In Azerbaijan, during the second week of accepting documents, over 150 people applied for the Hajj, Trend reports referring to the Caucasus Muslim Office.

The reception of documents continues. The cost of the Hajj is $4,285 in 2019.

This year, there is no quota for the number of Azerbaijani pilgrims.

Last year the quota for the Hajj was 1,440 people.