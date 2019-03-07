Disability pensions to be allocated in new method in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Azerbaijan plans to start allocating disability pensions through an electronic system in March, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Work on the preparation of relevant electronic infrastructure is already being completed.

As with the allocation of old-age pensions, the allocation of a disability pension (the amount of the pension, the bank branch and the date of receipt of the disability pension card) will also be reported by SMS, e-mail or an official letter.

The pension system covers 1.3 million people, of which 58.3 percent receive old-age pensions, 11.6 percent receive due to the loss of the breadwinner, 30.1 percent get disability pension.