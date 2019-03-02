Azerbaijan's oldest citizen named

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Living a long and happy life is something we all strive.There are already people who live more than 100 years.

Azerbaijan’s oldest citizen in 2019 has been named. After verification in the southern region of the country, scientists of the Academy of Sciences found that the oldest citizen of the country is a resident of Sutemurdov village, Lankaran.

The information was cited by the head of Institute of Physiology under the National Academy of Sciences, Ulduz Gashimova.

"Our research is still being conducted in the southern regions of Azerbaijan and we can only provide information about the oldest resident of these regions, according to which at present the oldest inhabitant of our country is Mirzadeh Jabbarov, the 103-year-old resident of Lankaran`s Sutemurdov village," said Gashimova

In most cases the actual age does not coincide with the age specified in the documents.

Thus, information about the oldest person, disseminated with reference to their documents, does not have a scientific basis.

For this reason, long-livers, are first required to verify their age.

Notably, the 108-year-old Vesme Mammadova, a resident of the Garmatuk village in Lankaran region passed away in 2018.

Vesma Mammadova’s mother and sister also lived more that 90 years.

Azerbaijan can be proud with its centenarians. About 42 percent of all inhabitants of the planet, who have reached 100 years or more live in the Caucasus region, according to studies.

Those who have lived to blow out 100 candles are frequently found in Azerbaijan, mostly in Lankaran, Masalli, Zagatala, Gusar, Gazakh, Tovuz, Ismayilli, Jalilabad, Shamakhi, Lachin, Kalbajar, and Aghdam regions.

One of Azerbaijan’s centenarians was Shirali Muslimov, shepherd, who lived 169 years, establishing an unprecedented record in the history of longevity. Muslimov's soviet passport stated that he was born on March 26, 1805.

A unique museum, located in one of the most picturesque corners of country-Lerik region, is dedicated to the way of life of the region’s phenomenal people. Currently, the museum has 1,200 exhibits of up to 150 long-livers.

Here you can also find information about Majid Aghayev who lived 136 years, the 128-year-old Abdul Huseinov, Molla Hasrat Melikov who lived 125 years and the 120-year-old Nani Ahmadova.