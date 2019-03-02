Turks prefer to marry citizens of Syria, Azerbaijan and Germany

By Trend





In 2018, male Turkish citizens entered into 22,700 marriages with female foreign citizens, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

According to the information, 15.7 percent of these marriages were concluded with Syrian citizens.

"Marriages with female citizens of Azerbaijan rank second, making up 13.9 percent of interethnic marriages, while 10.9 percent account for marriages with female citizens of Germany," the report said.

Among the female citizens of Turkey who married male foreigners last year, 34.1 percent were married to male German citizens.

According to the Institute, 553,200 marriages were registered in Turkey in 2018.