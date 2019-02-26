Rules of education for foreigners and stateless people changed in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Foreigners and stateless people are admitted to doctoral studies in Azerbaijan upon the international agreements supported by Azerbaijan, grant programs established by the Azerbaijani president, as well as agreements concluded between the university, academic institution and organization and a foreigner or a stateless person in accordance with the Azerbaijani laws "On Science" and "On Education", Trend reports referring to the Cabinet of Ministers.

Foreigners and stateless people get education at one of the stages of the educational system in accordance with international treaties supported by Azerbaijan on the basis of a quota established by the country, a grant program and agreements concluded directly by an educational institution, individuals and legal entities.