Number of Azerbaijan's population as of Jan. 1, 2019 revealed

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Population of Azerbaijan continues to register growth. The State Statistics Committee of the country announced the lates data on the number of population.

The population of Azerbaijan as of January 1, 2019 reached 9,981,457 people.

As many as 52.8 percent of the total population lives in cities and 47.2 percent in villages. Also, men account for 49.9 percent of the total population, while women prevail with 50.1 percent.

The population density in the country is 115 people per square kilometer.

At the beginning of 2019, 4.6 percent of the country's population lives in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, 22.8 percent in Baku, 20.3 percent in Arran region, 12.9 percent in Ganja-Gazakh region, 9.4 percent in Lankaran and 30 percent - in other economic areas of the country.

Meanwhile, as many as 138,982 newborns registered in Azerbaijan last year, which make 14.2 for every 1,000 people. Twins amounted to 2752, triplets - 117.

This indicator was higher than the national average in Mountainous Shirvan (16.3 for every 1000 people), Lankaran, Aran, Guba-Khachmaz economic regions (15.4), Upper Karabakh and Kalbajar-Lachin economic regions (14.6).

According to the population census in 1897, Azerbaijani population was 1,806.7 million. In this period the majority of people lived in rural areas - 83 percent. At the time, 112,100 people lived in Baku, and according to the data for the beginning of this year, the population of the Azerbaijani capital is more than 2,262 million people.

The next census of population will be held on October 1-10 this year. In 2018, a test population census was held in Gabala district.

According to the latest WHO data published in 2018 life expectancy rate in Azerbaijan stands at 70.3 for men, 75.7 for female. Total life expectancy is 73.1, which gives Azerbaijan a World Life Expectancy ranking of 96.

Azerbaijan also ranks 90th for the number of the world's population.

The UN previously reported that Azerbaijan’s population is expected to hit 10.68 million people by 2030 and 11.03 million people by 2050.

The report forecasts that life expectancy at birth will increase in Azerbaijan. So if in 2015-2020 it is 72.1 years, then by 2045-2050 will increase to 75.7 and in 2095-2100 - to 82.6 years.

As for the world population, the figure is 7.6 billion people. By 2030, the world will have 8.6 billion people, in 2050 - 9.8 billion, and in 2100 - 11, 2 billion.