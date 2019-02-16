Reps of Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan meet gymnasts at Trampoline & Tumbling World Cup (PHOTO)

By Trend

Representatives of the Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan have met with gymnasts as part of the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku, Trend reports.

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling will last until Feb. 17 in Baku. Over 160 gymnasts from 30 countries are taking part in the championship.

Such athletes as Uladzislau Hancharou, Rosannagh MacLennan, Jason Burnett, Dong Dong, Gao Lei, Dmitry Ushakov and Bryony Page are competing in this World Cup.

Azerbaijan is represented by Veronika Zemlianaia in the individual program, Ruslan Aghamirov, Ilya Grishunin and Oleg Piunov in the individual and synchronized men's programs, and Mikhail Malkin in tumbling at the World Cup.






















































