First day of Trampoline & Tumbling World Cup kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)

By Trend

The first day of the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling started at the National Gymnastics Arena on Saturday in Baku, Trend reports.

Men and women qualification competitions will be held on the first day in the individual and synchronous trampolining programs along with the men's qualification competitions in tumbling.

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling is set to run from February 16 to 17 in Baku. Some 200 gymnasts from 30 countries will take part in the championship.