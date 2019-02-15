Young Azerbaijani inventor to represent country at Intel ISEF in US

By Trend





Reyhan Jamalova, a 10th-grade student of the secondary school ? 283 of Baku, founder of the world-renowned Rainergy startup, became the winner of the 8th Republican “Scientists of Tomorrow" contest, Trend reports referring to the Baku City Education Department (BCED) on Friday.

Jamalova came in first place for the nomination in the "Engineering" category and was awarded the gold medal.

As such, Reyhan Jamalova gained the opportunity to represent Azerbaijan with her "Rainergy" project at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (Intel ISEF), which will be held in Phoenix on May 12-17.

Fifty four projects were announced as winners at the competition. Creators of the projects were awarded with money, diplomas, medals and gifts.

Reyhan Jamalova is included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list 2018. She previously presented Azerbaijan at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India with her invention “Rainergy”, which allows generating electrical energy from rainwater. She is on the BBC 100 Women list.