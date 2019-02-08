MP talks Azerbaijani president’s trip to quake-affected Shamakhi

By Trend





Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s trip to quake-affected Shamakhi testifies that the president is always close to people, Azerbaijani MP Ilham Mammadov told Trend.

The MP stressed that the president’s activity is to be near people, consider people’s problems and rapidly solve them.

"We have always witnessed that the president is close to people,” Mammadov said. “This time the president also visited the quake-affected region to consider the problems of the population caused by the earthquake and rapidly solve them."

The MP stressed that the earthquake is a natural phenomenon from which no one can be insured.

"President Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva once again demonstrated that they are close to people,” Mammadov added. “The volunteers of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation also visited the quake-affected zone immediately after the earthquake.”







